The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar till Sunday, August 10, predicting light to moderate rainfall in these districts. For Delhi, IMD forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle throughout the day. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Chennai will receive 0.5 to 1.8 mm of rain, whereas Bengaluru is projected to experience 0.2 to 3.2 mm of rainfall on August 7. Similarly, Hyderabad will witness 0.4 to 3.1 mm of rain on Thursday. On the other hand, 0.2 to 10 mm of rainfall has been forecasted for Kolkata and 0.2 to 1.4 mm of rain for Shimla for today. Uttarakhand Flash Floods: 50 Civilians, JCO, 8 Jawans Still Missing in Dharali After Cloudburst Triggered by Rains.

Mumbai Weather Today, August 08

Delhi Weather Today, August 08

Chennai Weather Today, August 08

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 08

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 08

Kolkata Weather Today, August 08

Shimla Weather Today, August 08

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)