The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a spell of moderate rainfall for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane in the coming days, with a yellow alert in place for August 13. Delhi is projected to witness no rainfall activity on August 12. Weather forecasting service Windy has forecasted light to heavy rainfall in Chennai and light showers in Bengaluru for today. Similarly, light to moderate showers are predicted for Hyderabad and Kolkata for August 12. On the other hand, Shimla is projected to receive 0.2 to 7 mm of rain on Tuesday. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts for Several Districts Till August 14.

