The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a spell of intense rainfall for Mumbai, with a yellow alert in place for Thursday, August 14. Delhi is projected to witness light to moderate rainfall on August 14. The weather office has forecasted light to heavy rainfall in Chennai and light showers in Bengaluru for today. Similarly, light to moderate showers are predicted for Hyderabad and Kolkata for August 14. On the other hand, Shimla is projected to receive 0.2 to 7 mm of rain on Thursday. Telangana Weather Update and Forecast: Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad and Different Parts of State, Meteorological Department Issues Red Alert.

Mumbai Weather Today, August 14

Delhi Weather Today, August 14

Chennai Weather Today, August 14

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 14

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 14

Kolkata Weather Today, August 14

Shimla Weather Today, August 14

