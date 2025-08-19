IMD has issued the latest Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 19, as heavy monsoon activity continues across India. Mumbai faces heavy rain under a red alert for very heavy rainfall, while Delhi is likely to experience thunderstorms with rain. Chennai and Bengaluru will have generally cloudy skies with light rain, whereas Hyderabad can expect moderate rain throughout the day. Shimla may witness light to moderate rain, and Kolkata is set for one or two spells of rain or thundershowers under a yellow alert. Temperatures across these cities remain moderate, reflecting typical monsoon conditions. Mumbai Rains News: IMD Issues Red Alert As Heavy Rainfall Batters Maharashtra’s City, Schools and Colleges Closed Due to Waterlogging (Watch Videos).

