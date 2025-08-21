The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone warnings for several Tamil Nadu ports as a low-pressure system has formed over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, close to the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts. The weather agency said the system is expected to move in a west-northwest direction over the next few days. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts for today, August 21, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places. Mumbai and Delhi are likely to receive 0.2 to 14 mm and 0.2 to 6 mm of rainfall on Thursday. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Chennai will not receive any rain on August 21, whereas Bengaluru is expected to witness light showers. Similarly, light showers have been forecasted for Hyderabad and 0.5 to 10 mm of rainfall for Kolkata. Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is likely to witness light to moderate rains today. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rain Causes Severe Waterlogging in City, Leads to Cancellation of Multiple Local Train Services; Authorities Urge Citizens to Avoid Travel (Watch Video).

