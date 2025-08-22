The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, August 22. The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the above districts for Friday. The metro cities of Mumbai and Delhi are expected to witness 0.4 to 3 mm and 0.2 to 1.1 mm of rainfall on August 22. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Chennai and Bengaluru are likely to receive 0.8 to 6 mm and 0.2 to 0.5 mm of rain today. On the other hand, no rainfall has been projected for Hyderabad for Friday. Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, is forecasted to experience 0.3 to 10 mm of rainfall on August 22, whereas Shimla will witness light showers today. Gujarat Weather Update and Forecast: Heavy Rain Lashes Several Parts of State, IMD Warns of More Rains Over Next 48 Hours.

