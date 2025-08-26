The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and several other districts of Maharashtra for today, August 26. The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts where a yellow alert has been issued. Mumbai and Delhi are expected to receive 0.7 to 2.6 and 0.3 to 6 mm of rainfall, respectively, on Tuesday. While no rain has been predicted for Chennai, Bengaluru is likely to witness light showers on August 26. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Hyderabad and Kolkata are projected to observe 0.2 to 0.8 and 0.3 to 6 mm of rainfall today. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla is likely to witness 0.3 to 1.8 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. Kerala Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Warns of Heavy Rainfall Over Next 2 Days.

Mumbai Weather Today, August 26

Delhi Weather Today, August 26

Chennai Weather Today, August 26

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 26

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 26

Kolkata Weather Today, August 26

Shimla Weather Today, August 26

