Today, August 29, weather across major Indian cities remains unsettled with rain and thunderstorm activity in several regions. Mumbai is under a Yellow Watch for heavy rainfall with cloudy skies and intermittent showers expected through the night. Delhi NCR will see cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms late at night. Chennai remains cloudy with lightning risks nearby under an Orange Alert. Bengaluru can expect late evening thunderstorms with a yellow-level lightning watch. Hyderabad stays mostly cloudy with gusty winds and showers likely. Shimla faces intermittent rainfall under a Yellow Watch, while Kolkata is set for cloudy skies with thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Residents are advised to stay cautious, carry umbrellas, and follow weather advisories to avoid disruptions. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of City As IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Today.

