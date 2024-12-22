Mumbai will experience a pleasant 23.3°C under broken clouds, while Kolkata will see light rain with a cool 20.98°C on Sunday, December 22. Chennai will remain warm at 28.31°C, accompanied by broken clouds. Bengaluru is slightly cooler at 25.47°C with overcast skies. Hyderabad will report 27.48°C and light rain. Ahmedabad is likely to enjoy scattered clouds at 23.47°C, offering mild weather. Delhi will stand out with a crisp 17.89°C and clear skies, perfect for outdoor activities. Overall, temperatures vary across regions with a mix of clear, cloudy, and rainy conditions. Keep an umbrella handy in cities expecting rain. Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: At Minus 8.5 Degrees Celsius, Srinagar Records Lowest Minimum Temperature in 24 Years; Surface of Dal Lake Freezes As Cold Wave Grips (Watch Video).

