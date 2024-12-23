While a fresh wave of snowfall has turned Shimla and Manali into stunning winter wonderlands, large numbers of tourists are eager to enjoy the picturesque snowy landscapes, causing massive traffic jams in Manali. The heaviest snowfall of the season has caused significant travel disruptions in Manali, with hundreds of vehicles left stranded between Solang Nala and the Atal Tunnel. A video of the traffic rush in Manali has surfaced on social media. Efforts are underway to clear the blocked routes and assist stranded travellers as the region experiences one of its heaviest snowfalls in recent years. Himachal Pradesh: Man Jumps Out of Moving Car, Narrowly Escapes Mishap As It Skids on Snowy Road Near Atal Tunnel; Video Surfaces.

Manali Snowfall Causes Road Blockade Amid Tourist Rush

Due to heavy snowfall, Many vehicles are stuck from Solang nallah to Atal tunnel in #Manali. Police officials have reached the spot and are carrying out a rescue operation to evacuate the vehicles. pic.twitter.com/krIm4GrVUh — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 23, 2024

