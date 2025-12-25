Mumbai is expected to witness pleasant winter weather with clear skies and no rain on Thursday, December 25, while Delhi will remain cold with dense morning fog and chilly winds, though rainfall is unlikely. Chennai may see partly cloudy skies with warm and humid conditions and only a slight chance of light showers. Bengaluru is likely to stay cool and comfortable with dry weather. Hyderabad will experience mild winter conditions without rain. In the hills, Shimla will remain very cold with freezing temperatures and possible frost. Meanwhile, Kolkata is set for cool, dry weather, making Christmas Day largely pleasant across most regions. Bihar Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Grips State As IMD Issues Alert for 27 Districts Including Begusarai and Madhubani.

