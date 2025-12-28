The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during the night/morning hours over Himachal Pradesh till December 30 and Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh till December 31. The weather agency also said that cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on December 27 and December 28. IMD further said that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, between December 28-30, and in Jharkhand on December 28. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, December 28. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Sunday. Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory for Amritsar, Chandigarh and Ranchi Airports.
