According to the latest IMD forecast for February 6, 2025, Mumbai will experience a clear sky with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 30°C, while Delhi will have clear skies and a minimum of 9°C, with the maximum reaching 22°C. Chennai will see hazy sunshine, with temperatures between 21°C and 33°C, and Bengaluru is expected to have plenty of sunshine, with temperatures ranging from 16°C to 33°C. Hyderabad will have hazy sunshine, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 34°C. Kolkata is expected to experience hazy and very warm conditions, with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 32°C. Shimla, on the other hand, will have plenty of sunshine, with temperatures ranging from 2°C to 14°C. Weather Forecast Today, February 5: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 6

Delhi Weather Today, February 6

Chennai Weather Today, February 6

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 6

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 6

Kolkata Weather Today, February 6

Shimla Weather Today, February 6

