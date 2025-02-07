According to the latest forecast for February 7, 2025, Mumbai will experience hazy sunshine with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 32°C, while New Delhi will have pleasant conditions with plenty of sunshine, with temperatures between 10°C and 22°C. Chennai is expected to see hazy sunshine, with temperatures varying from 22°C to 32°C, and Bengaluru will have similar conditions with a low of 16°C and a high of 31°C. Hyderabad will see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures between 20°C and 34°C, while Kolkata will experience less humid conditions with plenty of sunshine, ranging from 15°C to 28°C. Shimla is forecasted to have partly sunny weather with temperatures between 5°C and 16°C. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya. Weather Forecast Today, February 6: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

