On Thursday, January 16, Mumbai will experience mostly clear skies with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 29°C, making for a pleasant day. Kolkata will have hazy weather with temperatures around 15°C to 26°C. Chennai will be humid with some sun, turning cloudy, with temperatures around 22°C to 30°C. Bengaluru will have delightful weather with clouds and sun, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 26°C. Hyderabad will experience clouds followed by a brightening sky, with temperatures near 17°C to 29°C. Ahmedabad will enjoy pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine, with temperatures around 14°C to 27°C. Delhi will have hazy sunshine with cooler weather, with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 20°C, so a jacket is recommended. Weather Forecast Today, January 15: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

