Clear skies are expected in Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Delhi on Monday, January 27. Mumbai will be warm at 27.63°C, while Kolkata will be cooler at 21.05°C. Ahmedabad is pleasant at 24.9°C, and Delhi remains chilly at 17.49°C. Chennai and Bengaluru will experience broken clouds with temperatures of 26.21°C and 24.36°C, respectively. Hyderabad will see a mix of sun and few clouds, with a warm 27.3°C. Overall, most cities will have pleasant weather with clear skies or light clouds, making it ideal for outdoor activities across regions. Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on January 25, 27 and 28 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

