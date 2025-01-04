The weather in Mumbai and Delhi is likely to be clear today, January 4, with both cities witnessing temperatures ranging between 23 to 28 degrees Celsius and 8 to 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. Similarly, Chennai and Bengaluru are also expected to witness clear weather, with the temperature in Tamil Nadu's capital city being between 23 to 27 degrees Celsius, and in Bangalore, it would range from 14 to 25 degrees Celsius. The Southern city of Hyderabad is projected to observe clear skies with temperatures ranging between 17 to 28 degrees Celsius along with strong winds. According to the weather forecasting agency Windy, the weather in Kolkata, West Bengal's capital, is also likely to be clear, with the "city of joy" witnessing temperatures between 14 to 25 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the weather in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla is expected to be clear with temperatures between 7 to 21 degrees Celsius along with strong winds. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: IMD Launches Special Webpage for Weather Updates for Upcoming Mela in Prayagraj.

