According to the weather forecasting agency Windy, the weather in Mumbai and Delhi is likely to be clear today, January 8, with both cities observing between 21 to 26 degrees Celsius and 11 to 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. On the other hand, Chennai is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, with rains between 0.4 to 1 mm. The southern cities of Hyderabad and Bengaluru are also likely to observe clear skies, with the temperature in Hyderabad between 20 to 29 degrees Celsius and that in Bangalore expected to be between 18 to 27 degrees Celsius. The weather in Kolkata and Shimla is projected to be clear, with both cities experiencing strong gust winds on Wednesday. Delhi Fog: More Than 300 Flights Delayed at Delhi Airport Due to Adverse Weather Conditions.

