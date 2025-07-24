Widespread rainfall is likely across several Indian cities today, Thursday, July 24, according to the latest IMD forecast. Mumbai remains on orange alert with heavy rainfall and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius. Delhi will see moderate rain under a cloudy sky with highs of 31 degrees Celsius, while Chennai is under a yellow alert due to possible thunderstorms with lightning. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are likely to witness moderate to light rain amid cloudy skies. Shimla may see light rain with temperatures ranging between 18 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, and Kolkata is expected to get a few spells of rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. Maharashtra Weather Forecast-Heavy Rainfall Warning for July 24, 2025: Red, Orange Alert Issued for Multiple Districts Including Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; Full List Here.

