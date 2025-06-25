The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Wednesday, June 25, predicting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to receive 1.2 to 2 mm of rainfall on June 25. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Bengaluru is expected to receive light rain, whereas the weather is most likely to remain clear in Chennai. That said, light rains are likely in Hyderabad and Kolkata, with both cities expected to receive light to moderate showers on June 25. Similarly, Shimla is also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, with Windy predicting 0.2 to 1 mm of rain. India Rains, Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoons Likely to Reach Delhi, Chandigarh in Next 2 Days, Predicts IMD.

Mumbai Weather Today, June 25

Delhi Weather Today, June 25

Chennai Weather Today, June 25

Bengaluru Weather Today, June 25

Hyderabad Weather Today, June 25

Kolkata Weather Today, June 25

Shimla Weather Today, June 25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)