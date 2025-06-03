On Tuesday, June 3, weather conditions across major Indian cities remain dynamic, with a mix of cloud cover, rainfall, and thunderstorms predicted, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbai is set to receive light rain or drizzle under a generally cloudy sky, while Delhi may witness thunderstorms with rain as the mercury hits 36 degrees Celsius. Chennai and Hyderabad are expected to see light showers and partly cloudy skies, with highs of 38 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru will stay pleasant with a partly cloudy sky, and Shimla may experience thunder with rain at a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Kolkata could see thunderstorm development under partly cloudy skies as temperatures reach 37 degrees Celsius. Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of City, IMD Predicts Possibility of Occasional Light Spells of Showers.

Mumbai Weather Today, June 03

Delhi Weather Today, June 03

Chennai Weather Today, June 03

Bengaluru Weather Today, June 03

Hyderabad Weather Today, June 03

Kolkata Weather Today, June 03

Shimla Weather Today, June 03

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)