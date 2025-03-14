On March 14, major Indian cities will experience warm temperatures with varying sky conditions. Mumbai (30.66°C) and Kolkata (32.63°C) will have clear skies, ensuring a bright and sunny day. Chennai (29.49°C) will see broken clouds, while Bengaluru (30.73°C) is expected to have overcast skies. Hyderabad (32.79°C) and Delhi (32.47°C) will experience scattered clouds, leading to partly cloudy conditions. Ahmedabad will be the hottest at 35.59°C with clear skies. Overall, the day will be warm, with no major weather disturbances expected, making it ideal for outdoor activities. However, Shimla may experience rain on Friday due to the activity of a Western Disturbance. Weather Forecast Today, February 13: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

