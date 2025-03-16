On March 16, 2025, major Indian cities will experience varied weather conditions. Mumbai will see mainly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from 32°C to 24°C. Delhi is expected to have hazy conditions with poor air quality, with temperatures between 30°C and 18°C. Chennai will remain hot and mostly sunny, with a high of 36°C and a low of 24°C. Bengaluru will experience hazy sunshine and heat, reaching 36°C during the day and dropping to 19°C at night. Hyderabad is set for a scorching day with temperatures peaking at 39°C and a low of 22°C. In contrast, Shimla will witness morning rain and afternoon thundershowers, with temperatures varying between 19°C and 7°C. Kolkata will endure intense heat, with temperatures soaring to 38°C and dropping to 25°C at night.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 16

Delhi Weather Today, March 16

Chennai Weather Today, March 16

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 16

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 16

Kolkata Weather Today, March 16

Shimla Weather Today, March 16

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)