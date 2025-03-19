On March 19, Mumbai is expected to have hazy sunshine with temperatures ranging from 74°F to 89°F. Delhi will experience hazy conditions with very unhealthy air quality, reaching a high of 91°F. Chennai will be very warm, with temperatures peaking at 98°F under partly cloudy skies. Bengaluru is set for hazy sunshine, hitting a high of 95°F. Hyderabad will be the hottest among these cities, with plenty of sunshine and a maximum temperature of 100°F. Shimla will have pleasant weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures between 47°F and 70°F. Meanwhile, Kolkata will remain warm, with hazy sunshine and a high of 96°F.

