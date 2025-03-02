On March 2, major Indian cities will experience varied weather conditions. Mumbai will have broken clouds with a temperature of 28.06°C, while Kolkata will see clear skies and a warmer 30.57°C. Chennai may witness moderate rain at 28.14°C. Bengaluru will have overcast clouds with a temperature of 27.77°C. Hyderabad will experience broken clouds and warm weather at 30.61°C. Ahmedabad is expected to have scattered clouds at 28.99°C. Delhi, at 22.46°C, will see light rain. Overall, most cities will have warm temperatures, with Chennai and Delhi likely to see rain. Carrying an umbrella in these cities would be advisable. Delhi Rains Today: Light Rainfall Brings Much Needed Respite From Heat in National Capital (Watch Video).

