On March 23, 2025, Mumbai is expected to be hazy and humid, with temperatures ranging from 76°F (24°C) to 92°F (33°C). Delhi will experience hazy conditions with poor air quality, reaching a high of 92°F (34°C). Chennai is likely to see a mix of sun and clouds, with a few afternoon showers and a peak temperature of 93°F (34°C). Bengaluru will have partly sunny skies with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, with temperatures between 69°F (20°C) and 88°F (31°C). Hyderabad is expected to be mostly sunny, reaching a high of 97°F (36°C). Shimla will enjoy pleasant weather with clear skies and a comfortable high of 75°F (24°C). Meanwhile, Kolkata may experience hazy sunshine and an afternoon thunderstorm, with temperatures ranging from 67°F (19°C) to 86°F (30°C). Stay updated on weather changes before making any plans.

