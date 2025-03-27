On March 27, most major Indian cities will experience clear skies with warm temperatures. Delhi will be the hottest at 35.58°C, followed by Hyderabad at 34.88°C and Kolkata at 34.62°C. Ahmedabad will see 33.64°C, while Chennai and Bengaluru will have 30.98°C and 30.55°C, respectively. Mumbai will be relatively cooler at 27.92°C. Hyderabad is expected to have a few clouds, but no significant weather disruptions are anticipated. With clear skies dominating, residents can expect dry conditions. Staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged sun exposure is advised, especially in hotter regions. Chennai Rains: Unexpected Showers Soak City, More Rain Likely in Coastal and Southern Tamil Nadu (Watch Videos).

