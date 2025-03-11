Chennai and several parts of coastal Tamil Nadu woke up to an unexpected spell of rain as the monsoon-like conditions brought widespread showers. Rain bands have been forming and dissipating over the region, keeping weather enthusiasts on edge about the next spell. According to weather updates, South Tamil Nadu and the adjoining Delta regions are likely to receive the heaviest rainfall in the next 24 hours. Chennai, too, has a fair chance of experiencing light to moderate showers—an uncommon occurrence in March. While some areas, including STN, continue to receive heavy rainfall due to persistent cloud formation, new rainbands are also developing off the coast. It remains to be seen whether these will move inland to bring more showers. With moderate to heavy rainfall expected across several districts, residents of coastal Tamil Nadu are in for a wet and pleasant day. Weather Forecast Today, March 11: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Unexpected Showers Soak City

Today is going to be a rainy day for many parts of coastal #TamilNadu with Delta/South #TN might be the hotspot for moderate-#heavyrains !!🌧️🌧️ Chennai has good chance to see light-moderate rains today, rare March rains, so let's enjoy whatever comes !!🌧️🌧️#ChennaiRains #TNRains pic.twitter.com/iy6L4Mkt7y — TN Weatherman (Samarth) (@SAMARTHMBANSAL1) March 11, 2025

A Good spell of rain came to an end and 7.6 MM in March recorded in Nanmangalam #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/IC242qDUsZ — MasRainman (@MasRainman) March 11, 2025

Tamil Nadu Likely To Receive the Heaviest Rainfall in the Next 24 Hours

