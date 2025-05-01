The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies and rising temperatures in Mumbai on May 01. Delhi is expected to see clearer skies from Thursday. Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are likely to experience dry and very hot conditions, with no rain expected. A heatwave warning has been issued for the interior parts of southern India. In contrast, Shimla is expected to remain pleasant with mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Kolkata will continue to experience high humidity with a chance of light rain later in the week. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. Cooling Gear for Summer: Fan in Collar, AC Helmet on Head, Delhi Traffic Police to Get a Cool New Look During Extreme Weather.

