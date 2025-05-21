Weather Forecast Today, May 21: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

Rains (Photo Credits: ANI)
Socially Team Latestly| May 21, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Heavy rain and Thunderstorms are likely to impact several parts of Indian today, May 21, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast. Mumbai is set to receive heavy rainfall under a generally cloudy sky, with temperatures hovering around 34 degrees Celsius. Delhi may experience thunderstorms and rain, with the mercury touching 39 degrees Celsius. Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata are all expected to witness moderate rain or thunderstorms amid partly to generally cloudy skies. Bengaluru will remain cooler at 28 degrees Celsius, with chances of evening thundershowers, while Shimla may see light rain with a pleasant high of 29 degrees Celsius. Notably, IMD has issued an orange alert for the city amid the relentless downpour, leading to severe waterlogging. Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today, May 20: IMD Issues Orange Alert for City; DK Shivakumar Says Flooding Resolved in 70% Areas.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 21

Delhi Weather Today, May 21

Chennai Weather Today, May 21

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 21

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 21

Kolkata Weather Today, May 21

Shimla Weather Today, May 21

