After rain battered several cities last night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for parts of western India and rising temperatures in the north. As per the IMD weather forecast for today, May 22, Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rain under a generally cloudy sky, with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius. With partly cloudy skies, Delhi will remain hot at 40 degrees Celsius, while Chennai may receive light rain amid cloudy conditions. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are expected to see one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, with highs of 27 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla will experience light rain with pleasant temperatures, and Kolkata may see moderate rain or thunderstorms under a partly cloudy sky. Delhi Rains: Sudden Showers, Hailstorm Bring Respite From Scorching Heat in National Capital (Watch Videos).

