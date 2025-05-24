On Saturday, May 24, 2025, Mumbai is expected to face heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 60 km/h, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert. Delhi will experience hazy sunshine with heatwave conditions in some areas, recording a high of 38°C. Chennai will see hot and humid weather under partly cloudy skies, while Bengaluru may get a stray afternoon thunderstorm with breezy conditions. Hyderabad is likely to witness cloudy skies with thunderstorms later in the day. Shimla will be cooler and mostly cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorms. Kolkata is forecast to be cloudy with light rain expected in the afternoon. Citizens are advised to follow local updates and stay cautious in areas with weather warnings.

