Mumbai will experience scattered clouds with a warm and pleasant temperature of 27.2°C on November 24. Kolkata is set for a cooler day under clear skies at 23.99°C, ideal for outdoor activities. Chennai and Bengaluru will have broken clouds, with temperatures of 26.89°C and 23.93°C, respectively, remaining mild and humid. Hyderabad will also see broken clouds with a cool 23.71°C. Ahmedabad will enjoy clear skies and a comfortable 25.71°C, while Delhi will have pleasant weather with clear skies at 22.6°C. Overall, cities across India will experience a mix of clear and partly cloudy skies, making for a pleasant day.

Mumbai Weather Today, November 24

Delhi Weather Today, November 24

Chennai Weather Today, November 24

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 24

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 24

Kolkata Weather Today, November 24

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)