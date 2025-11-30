The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cyclonic storm Ditwah is very likely to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30. As per the weather agency, cyclone Ditwah is expected to surf the sea and move parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai and Delhi on Sunday, November 30. However, Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to receive 2 to 18 mm and 0.9 to 8 mm of rainfall on Sunday. On the other hand, no rain has been projected for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for today. Cyclone Ditwah: Indian Air Force to Begin Evacuation Flights From Colombo at 5 AM on November 30 to Bring Stranded Indian Passengers Back Home.

Mumbai Weather Today, November 30

Delhi Weather Today, November 30

Chennai Weather Today, November 30

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 30

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 30

Kolkata Weather Today, November 30

Shimla Weather Today, November 30

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)