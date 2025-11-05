The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, November 5. The weather agency has predicted light rainfall in all three districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday. According to the weather forecasting agency Windy, Mumbai will receive 0.3 mm of rainfall on November 5, while no rain has been predicted for New Delhi. On the other hand, Chennai and Bengaluru are projected to receive 0.2 to 1.6 mm and 0.2 to 3.5 mm of rainfall, respectively. That said, rainfall has been predicted in Hyderabad and Kolkata. Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, is forecast to receive 0.2 to 0.4 mm of rainfall on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Weather Update and Forecast Today, November 4: Meteorological Department Thunderstorms, Rain Across State and UT.

