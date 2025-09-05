The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and an orange alert for Thane and Palghar districts for today, September 5 (Friday). The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Thane and Palghar. The metro cities of Mumbai and Delhi are expected to receive 0.5 to 1.7 and 0.4 to 13 mm of rainfall on Friday (September 5). On the other hand, weather forecasting service Windy has projected light showers in Chennai and light to moderate rains in Bengaluru. Similarly, Hyderabad is forecasted to receive 0.3 mm of rain, whereas Kolkata is expected to witness 0.2 to 7 mm of rainfall today. Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is likely to receive 0.5 mm of rain on September 5. Punjab-Haryana Weather Update: Heavy Rains Continue in Several Parts; IMD Issues Fresh Warning for Thunderstorms and Lightning.

