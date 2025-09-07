Monsoon activity continues to influence the weather across India on Sunday, September 7, bringing rain and thunderstorms to several cities. Mumbai is set for heavy rainfall under generally cloudy skies, while Delhi may experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain. Chennai is likely to see partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms, and Bengaluru can expect light rain under cloudy skies. Hyderabad remains partly cloudy with haze, Shimla is forecast to have thunder with rain, and Kolkata experiences generally cloudy skies with light rain. Temperatures across these cities remain moderate, reflecting ongoing monsoon patterns. Weather Forecast Today, September 6: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

