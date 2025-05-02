In a heartwarming and emotional gesture, a wedding in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, took place inside a hospital OPD on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya on April 30. Aditya Singh and Nandini Solanki had planned their wedding, but just days before, Nandini fell seriously ill and was admitted to a hospital in Biaora. Unable to walk, Nandini’s family, with the help of hospital staff, arranged for the wedding ceremony to take place in the hospital. Aditya, carrying Nandini in his arms, completed the sacred "saat phere" inside the OPD as flowers rained down on the couple. Videos from he impromptu wedding venue were transformed with decorations, while doctors, nurses, and relatives witnessed the emotional ceremony, which has now gone viral on social media. Nikah in ICU: Lucknow Hospital Allows Wedding in ICU to Fulfill Ailing Father's Wish to See His Daughters Get Married, Emotional Video Goes Viral.

Groom Carries Sick Bride for Saat Phere in Rajgarh Hospital

मध्य प्रदेश के राजगढ़ में अक्षय तृतीया के शुभ मुहूर्त पर एक अनोखी शादी हुई। यहां दूल्हा बैंड-बाजे के साथ बारात लेकर अस्पताल पहुंच गया और दुल्हन को गोद में उठाकर शादी के 7 फेरे लिए। pic.twitter.com/UQ1R2jZUpz — Pooja Mishra (@PoojaMishr73204) May 1, 2025

Hospital OPD Turns Wedding Venue as Groom Lifts Sick Bride for Saat Phere

राजगढ़: अस्पताल बना मंडप, अक्षय तृतीया पर दूल्हा बारात लेकर पहुंचा अस्पताल, बीमार दुल्हन को गोद में उठाकर लिए सात फेरे मध्य प्रदेश के राजगढ़ जिले में अक्षय तृतीया के शुभ अवसर पर एक ऐसी अनोखी शादी हुई, जिसने हर किसी की आंखें नम कर दीं। जहां आमतौर पर शादियों में भव्य मंडप और… pic.twitter.com/ToV8FgD8MR — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) May 1, 2025

