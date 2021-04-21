"I have been tested covid positive, requesting all who came in contact with me for last 7 days must comply with covid protocols, I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform, I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away covid from your lives," West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted.

I have been tested covid positive, requesting all who came in contact with me for last 7 days must comply with covid protocols, I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform, I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away covid from your lives. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) April 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)