A massive fire broke out at a three-storey building in the Tirreti Bazaar area of Kolkata on Saturday evening. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, police and firefighters have reached the spot and fire-dousing operations are underway. More details are awaited. Assam Fire: Houses, Shops Gutted in Massive Blaze in Karbi Anglong (See Pics).

West Bengal Fire:

West Bengal | Fire breaks out at a three-storey building in Tirreti Bazaar area of Kolkata pic.twitter.com/e5hN5jAbFM — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

