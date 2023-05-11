In a shocking incident that took place in West Bengal, seven motorcycles were allegedly charred in a massive blaze that erupted in Asansol. As per reports, the motorcycles which were parked near a hospital in Asansol were charred in a sudden fire that engulfed them. Pictures and videos of the motorcycles being charred have gone viral on social media. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, no loss of life was reported so far. West Bengal Fire: Blaze Erupts At Shop Behind New Town City Centre in North 24 Parganas, Two Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Parked Motorcycles Charred After Sudden Fire Erupts in Asansol

#WATCH | West Bengal | Seven motorcycles, parked near a hospital in Asansol, were charred in a sudden fire that engulfed them. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No loss of life reported. pic.twitter.com/GZ0SaKcVQ0 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

