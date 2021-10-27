Kolkata, October 27: The West Bengal government has imposed a ban on manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine as ingredients. The ban on gutkha and pan masala in West Bengal will into effect from November 7. The restriction will continue for a year.

West Bengal government on Monday announced a ban on manufacture, storage, sale or distribution of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco and/or nicotine as ingredients for a period of one year with effect from 7th November 2021.

