West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of all state-run universities, on Saturday evening removed Jadavpur University officiating Vice Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau on disciplinary grounds. Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Jadavpur University which is going to hold its annual convocation tomorrow. Earlier this year, Kolkata's Jadavpur University hit the headlines after a first-year student, Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging, evoking condemnation and outrage across the state. Jadavpur University 'Ragging' Row: Forced to Cut Hair, Humiliated; Chilling Details of Torture Emerge in Swapnodeep Kundu 'Suicide' Case.

JU VC Sacked

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose removes Jadavpur University interim Vice Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau on disciplinary grounds. pic.twitter.com/mZJjPAG8Ya — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

