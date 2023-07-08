West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday cast his vote for the panchayat election at a polling booth in Nandigarm. A video of Adhikari casting his vote for the panchayat polls in the state has also gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, polling for the panchayat poll began at 7 am in 73,887 seats in the rural areas of the state with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates. Till 9 am, 10.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Several People Killed in Election-Related Violence As Voting Underway for Three-Tier Panchayat Polls.

Suvendu Adhikari Cast His Vote for the Panchayat Election

#WATCH | West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote for the panchayat election at a polling booth in Nandigarm. pic.twitter.com/AOutdDUZHs — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

