Bharatiya Janta Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday that their party has formed a committee which will visit West Bengal in the coming days to review the situation of the state. Violence has erupted in various districts of the eastern state amid Panchayat Elections 2023 Repolling. “We hope we are allowed to go there. I would like to repeat we will go if we are allowed”, Prasad added. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Repolling: Voting Rigged in Thousands of Booths, Says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari; Announces to Move Calcutta High Court With Evidence.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Recent Violence in West Bengal

