Ruckus and stone pelting were reported in West Bengal's Hooghly on Sunday during Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shobha yatra. As a precautionary measure, the Mamata Banerjee government has suspended internet services in the district. This comes days after clashes that erupted between two groups in Howrah during a Ram Navami procession. West Bengal Violence: Ruckus, Stone Pelting Erupt During BJP Shobha Yatra in Hooghly (Watch Video).

Internet Suspended in Hooghly

West Bengal | State govt suspends internet services in Hooghly district after the clashes during BJP Shobha yatra pic.twitter.com/K3G05HCOFm — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)