Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he did not discuss Gautam Adani during his meeting with US President Donald Trump. PM Narendra Modi's response came during a joint press conference in the United States attended by him and Donald Trump when a reporter asked him if he discussed Gautam Adani's case with the US President. Replying to the reporter, the Indian Prime Minister said, "First of all, India is a democratic country and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We treat the world as a family, and I treat every Indian as one of my own." PM Narendra Modi further said that leaders of the two countries neither meet nor discuss such matters. While President Donald President Trump did not mention the case during the presser, PM Modi said that the charges against Gautam Adani are "personal matters". Donald Trump Approves 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition to India, Says ‘He Will Face Justice’.

Watch PM Modi's Response to Reporter on Question About Gautam Adani

VIDEO | In response to a query regarding industrialist Gautam Adani, PM Modi (@narendramodi) says: "First of all, India is a democratic country and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We treat the world as a family, and I treat every Indian as one of my own. Secondly, leaders… pic.twitter.com/ZGzlrUi0SI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2025

