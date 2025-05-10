On Friday, May 9, Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu expressed his reservations regarding the High Court Bar Association's decision to suspend judicial work in view of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. On Thursday night, May 8, the Bar Association decided to observe a "no work day" considering the escalation of the ongoing war-like situation and asked the court to not pass any adverse orders. Due to this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had to adjourn a majority of the cases due to the absence of lawyers on Friday, May 9. While hearing a petition related to the ongoing dispute over water sharing between Punjab and Haryana, Justice Nagu said, "The 'No Work Call' was a little unfortunate. I expressed my concerns to your President [of Bar Association] that when the forces are fighting the battle, you will be sitting at home and resting? That is very unfortunate." Notably, Justice Nagu made the remark after a counsel appearing for the Punjab government sought adjournment of the case due to absence of a senior counsel appearing in the matter. India-Pakistan Tensions: From Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, Pak’s Fresh Drone Attack Targets 26 Locations; Family Injured in Punjab.

High Court Reacts As Lawyers Observe 'No Work Day'

Soldiers are at war and you want to rest? P&H High Court on lawyers observing "no work day"https://t.co/YZTnR8KrIR — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)