The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Monday, September 29, addressed public queries regarding the open-to-air entry and exit points at the upcoming Hutatma Chowk Metro Station on Line-3. Posting on X, MMRC clarified that the station’s design was carefully planned to preserve the heritage character of DN Road and surrounding landmarks, including Flora Fountain and the Hutatma Chowk memorial. Except for lift shafts and select ventilation structures, all station components are constructed underground to maintain the visual and architectural integrity of the historic precinct. The open-to-sky entrances, designed using stone and glass without canopies, follow global practices for metro stations in heritage zones. MMRC also assured commuters that the escalators are fully suitable for outdoor use, with systems in place for rainwater drainage and flood prevention, ensuring safety. The design was developed in consultation with heritage architects and has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee. MMRC emphasised that the open design is a conscious, approved, and heritage-sensitive choice, aimed at enhancing the urban character of this historic area while providing modern metro access. Mumbai Rains Chaos: Newly Inaugurated Worli Metro Station on Aqua Line 3 Flooded Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

MMRC Explains Open-Air Design at Hutatma Chowk Metro Station

~MMRC Statement~ Mumbai Metro Line-3 – Hutatma Chowk Station ➡️Clarification on Open-to-Air Entry/Exit Design: 🔹The design of Hutatma Chowk Metro Station has been carefully planned to respect the heritage character of D.N. Road and its iconic landmarks, including Flora Fountain… pic.twitter.com/h7rQx5VORX — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of MMRC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

