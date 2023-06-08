On Wednesday, a foreign woman started behaving improperly with passersby near the Manduadih crossroads in Varanasi. She perched on the roof of a passing automobile, temporarily slowing down traffic, and was ultimately, but laboriously, removed from the car. After learning about the incident, the local police arrived at the spot. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Though, her motive behind such behaviour is unknown. Pune Woman Rams Car Into Parked Vehicles, Creates Ruckus, Threatens to Disrobe Herself; Watch Video.

Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus on Busy Road in Varanasi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)